White Sox, streaking Jimenez set for matchup with Tigers

Chicago White Sox (67-86, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (45-108, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Ivan Nova (10-12, 4.83 ERA) Tigers: Tyler Alexander (1-3, 4.87 ERA)

LINE: White Sox -123; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Eloy Jimenez is riding an 11-game hitting streak as Chicago readies to play Detroit.

The Tigers are 20-47 against AL Central teams. Detroit has a collective on-base percentage of .294, last in the MLB. Miguel Cabrera leads the lineup with a mark of .345.

The White Sox have gone 33-34 against division opponents. Chicago ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .259 batting average, Tim Anderson leads the team with an average of .336. The White Sox won the last meeting 10-1. Dylan Cease earned his fourth victory and Jimenez went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs for Chicago. Jordan Zimmermann took his 12th loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niko Goodrum leads the Tigers with 44 extra base hits and is batting .248. Victor Reyes is 11-for-40 with a double, two triples, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 68 extra base hits and is slugging .500. Yoan Moncada is 21-for-43 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .243 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .305 batting average, 5.12 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Tigers Injuries: Daniel Stumpf: (elbow), Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Lucas Giolito: (lat), Dylan Covey: (shoulder), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (foot), Jon Jay: (hip).