Cubs look to break 4-game losing streak against Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (87-67, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (82-72, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (16-7, 3.35 ERA) Cubs: Jose Quintana (13-8, 4.37 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Cubs are 35-33 against the rest of their division. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .327 is eighth in the MLB. Anthony Rizzo leads the team with an OBP of .402.

The Cardinals are 43-28 against the rest of their division. The St. Louis pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.77, Miles Mikolas paces the staff with a mark of 4.29. The Cardinals won the last meeting 2-1. Ryan Helsley earned his second victory and Yadier Molina went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for St. Louis. David Phelps took his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos leads the Cubs with 175 hits and has 72 RBIs. Kyle Schwarber is 12-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 59 extra base hits and has 75 RBIs. Paul Goldschmidt is 7-for-30 with five doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .272 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .217 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Brandon Kintzler: (oblique), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Javier Baez: (thumb).

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist), Kolten Wong: (hamstring).