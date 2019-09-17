Neymar’s Champions League ban cut to 2 games

PSG's Neymar during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, Saturday Sept.14, 2019. AP Photo

Neymar's ban from the Champions League for insulting match officials has been cut to two games.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced the three-match suspension to the minimum of two games for abusive language to a referee or assistant.

The ruling clears Neymar to play for Paris Saint-Germain at Club Brugge on Oct. 22.

Neymar remains banned for PSG's match against Real Madrid on Wednesday, and from playing at Galatasaray in two weeks.

UEFA found the Brazil striker guilty of abuse on social media after PSG was eliminated by Manchester United in the last 16 in March. Neymar, who was injured and did not play, published profane comments about video review officials after United got a decisive stoppage-time penalty.