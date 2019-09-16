Texas Tech QB Bowman will miss games with shoulder injury

Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman (10) looks to pass the ball against Arizona during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona defeated Texas Tech 28-14. AP Photo

Texas Tech sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman will miss games because of a shoulder injury.

Coach Matt Wells said Monday that Bowman "will miss several weeks" because of the injury sustained in a 28-14 loss at Arizona. The first-year Red Raiders coach didn't elaborate on the timing or provide more specifics about the injury to the Big 12's top passer.

As a true freshman last season, Bowman became the starter in the second game. He threw 2,638 yards with 17 touchdowns in eight games, missing four games over two different stints because of a collapsed lung.

Bowman didn't miss an offensive snap Saturday night, though he left the field for the locker room briefly after a linebacker drove his left shoulder into the turf after an incomplete pass that ended Texas Tech's first series after halftime. Bowman copleted 30 of 55 passes for 307 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Wells indicated after the game that Bowman was in pain.

Bowman leads the Big 12 this season with 1,020 yards passing (340 per game), and is the national leader with 33.7 completions per game.

The Red Raiders have an open date before playing at fifth-ranked Oklahoma on Sept. 28.