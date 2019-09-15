Sports
Thomas hits walk-off double in 10th, Visalia beats Lake Elsinore 4-3
VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Alek Thomas had a walk-off double in the 10th inning, as the Visalia Rawhide defeated the Lake Elsinore Storm 4-3 on Saturday.
Geraldo Perdomo scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to third on a double by Thomas.
The Storm tied the game 3-3 in the top of the eighth when Gabriel Arias hit a solo home run.
Luis Castillo (10-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Mason Fox (3-2) took the loss in the California League game.
Arias homered and singled twice, driving in two runs for the Storm.
