Cheek throws 5 TD passes, Elon tops Richmond 42-20

Davis Cheek threw a career-high five touchdown passes to five different receivers, Shamari Wingard returned a kickoff 96 yards for a score and Elon beat Richmond 42-20 on Saturday in the Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams.

Cheek hit Cole Taylor on a 28-yard TD pass on Elon's opening 75-yard drive and capped its second with a 4-yard scoring toss to Matt Foster. His 11-yard pass to Boyson Daughtry made it 28-7 and he hit Kortez Weeks on a 53-yarder and Avery Jones on a 10-yarder in the third quarter.

Cheek was 18 of 30 for 234 yards and Weeks gained 125 yards on eight catches as the Phoenix (2-1) outgained the Spiders 421-384.

Richmond's Beau English scored on an 8-yard run and backup Joe Mancuso threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Keyston Fuller and an 8-yarder to Isaac Brown. The Spiders (1-2) threatened late, reaching the Elon 6 after Fuller's 66-yard pass reception and run, but were stopped on downs with 6:49 to play.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Mancuso was 11 of 16 for 234 yards passing with an interception and Fuller gained 208 yards on seven receptions.