Georgetown rolls over Catholic University 69-0

Joseph Brunell threw two touchdown passes in a 35-point second quarter and Georgetown blanked Division III Catholic University 69-0 Saturday, the Hoyas' first shutout in 13 years.

The Hoyas (2-1) led 53-0 at halftime and went over the 60-point mark for the first time since defeating Roanoke 66-0 in 1940.

The defense held the Cardinals (0-2) to 72 yards total offense, including minus-8 on the ground, while the Georgetown offense piled up 567 yards. The Hoyas' previous shutout came over Stony Brook, 7-0, in 2006.

Jackson Saffold, Max Edwards and Joshua Tomas scored two touchdowns each, including Tomas' 66-yard punt return, the Hoyas' first punt return for a score since 2012. Joshua Stakely rushed for 98 yards on eight carries, including a 50-yard score. Gunther Johnson came in for Brunell, son of former NFL quarterback Mark Brunell, and threw a 76-yard TD pass to Edwards.

The meeting was the first for the programs in 26 years.