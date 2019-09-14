Ryu, Dodgers to face deGrom, Mets on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers (96-53, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (76-71, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (12-5, 2.45 ERA) Mets: Jacob deGrom (9-8, 2.71 ERA)

LINE: Mets -134; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers head to play the New York Mets on Saturday.

The Mets are 42-30 on their home turf. New York ranks eighth in the league in hitting with a .259 batting average, Jeff McNeil leads the club with an average of .325.

The Dodgers are 40-33 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 261 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with 44 homers. The Dodgers won the last meeting 9-2. Clayton Kershaw earned his 14th victory and Gavin Lux went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Noah Syndergaard registered his eighth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario leads the Mets with 161 hits and is batting .287. Pete Alonso is 10-for-39 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 77 extra base hits and is batting .306. A.J. Pollock is 8-for-35 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .281 batting average, 4.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .244 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels).

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: (knee), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Justin Turner: (ankle).