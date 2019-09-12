Semenya to finally get her gold medal from 2011 worlds

FILE - In this Sunday, June 30, 2019 file photo, South Africa's Caster Semenya smiles after winning the women's 800-meter race during the Prefontaine Classic, an IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting, in Stanford, Calif.. Caster Semenya has signed for a South African soccer club and may be considering giving up track and field. The Olympic 800-meter champion, who is currently in a legal battle with the IAAF over her right to compete without taking testosterone-suppressing medication, said she has joined women's club JVW FC. AP Photo

Caster Semenya is finally getting her gold medal from the 2011 world championships after Russian runner Maria Savinova was stripped of the title for doping.

South Africa's track federation says it will receive the medal from the IAAF on Semenya's behalf at the world championships in Doha, Qatar, this month. Semenya won't be present for any ceremony in Doha after she was barred from defending her latest 800-meter world title because she has refused to follow new IAAF rules that require her to medically reduce her natural testosterone level to be allowed to compete.

Her second legal appeal against the rules is still being considered by the Swiss supreme court.

Athletics South Africa says it will decide on an appropriate event to hand the medal to Semenya in South Africa.