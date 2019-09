Sports Wichita Sports On the Air for September 11-12

Wednesday’s TV / radio

BASKETBALL

FIBA World Cup: quarterfinal, teams TBA, 6 a.m., ESPNEWS

CYCLING

Vuelta a Espaa: stage 17, 9 a.m., Olympic Channel; 11 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park Live, 2 p.m., FS2

MLB

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., FSKC, 1240-AM, 97.5-FM

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER

NWSL: Orlando at Chicago, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

TALK SHOWS

Game Plan, 6 a.m., 1410-AM, 93.9-FM

Sports Daily, 9 a.m., 1240-AM, 97.5-FM

The Drive, 4 p.m., 1240-AM, 97.5-FM

TENNIS

WTA: Zhengzhou Open, early rounds, 6 a.m., TENNIS

ATP: Pro Circuit Cary, early rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS

WTA: Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, early rounds, 9:30 p.m., TENNIS

WNBA PLAYOFFS

First round: Phoenix at Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN2

First round: Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m., ESPN2

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Oregon at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Thursday’s TV highlights

BASKETBALL

FIBA World Cup: semifinal, teams TBA, 3 a.m. (Friday), ESPN

CYCLING

Vuelta a Espaa: stage 18, 9 a.m., Olympic Channel

COLLEGE SOCCER

Women: Colorado at Florida State, 6 p.m., ACC

Women: Notre Dame at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC

Women: North Carolina at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN

GOLF

European Tour: The KLM Open, first round, 4:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, first round, 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, day 1, 2 a.m. (Friday), GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Longview (Texas) at John Tyler (Texas), 7 p.m., ESPN2

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park Live, 2 p.m., FS2

MLB

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, noon, MLB

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., FSKC

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., FOX

NFL

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7:20 p.m., NFL

TENNIS

WTA: Zhengzhou Open, early rounds, 6 a.m., TENNIS

ATP: Pro Circuit Cary, early rounds, 10 a.m., 4:30 p.m., TENNIS

WTA: Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, quarterfinals, 9:30 p.m., TENNIS

WICHITA-AREA TV SPORTS CHANNELS