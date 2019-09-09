Doubront, Perez lead Saltillo to 5-0 win over Tijuana

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Juan Perez hit a two-run home run and had four hits, driving in three, and Felix Doubront allowed just six hits over 7 2/3 innings as the Saraperos de Saltillo defeated the Toros de Tijuana 5-0 on Monday.

Doubront (9-7) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one.

In the bottom of the first, Saltillo took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Jorge Vazquez that scored Perez. The Saraperos then added two runs in both the third and fifth innings. In the third, Perez hit a two-run home run, while Josuan Hernandez hit a solo home run in the fifth.

James Russell (9-5) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Toros were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Saraperos' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.