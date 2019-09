On the Air

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., MLB

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., FSKC, 1240-AM, 97.5-FM

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLB

UEFA Euro 2020: qualifying, England vs. Kosovo, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

Men’s friendly: United States vs. Uruguay, at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FS1

Game Plan, 6 a.m., 1410-AM, 93.9-FM

Sports Daily, 9 a.m., 1240-AM, 97.5-FM

The Drive, 4 p.m., 1240-AM, 97.5-FM

Chiefs Kingdom Show, 6 p.m., 1240-AM, 97.5-FM

Oklahoma Coaches Show, 7 p.m., 1410-AM, 93.9-FM

WTA: Zhengzhou Open, early rounds, 6 a.m., TENNIS

ATP: Pro Circuit Cary, early rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS

WTA: Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, early rounds, 9:30 p.m., TENNIS

USA vs. Europe, day 2, 11 a.m., NBCSN

FIBA World Cup: quarterfinal, teams TBA, 6 a.m., ESPNEWS

Vuelta a Espaa: stage 17, 9 a.m., Olympic Channel; 11 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

Belmont Park Live, 2 p.m., FS2

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., FSKC

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9 p.m., ESPN

NWSL: Orlando at Chicago, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

WTA: Zhengzhou Open, early rounds, 6 a.m., TENNIS

ATP: Pro Circuit Cary, early rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS

WTA: Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, early rounds, 9:30 p.m., TENNIS

First round: Phoenix at Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN2

First round: Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Oregon at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Local networks: KAKE (ABC) is Cox 10, DirecTV 10, Dish 10, U-Verse 10; KMTW is Cox 6, DirecTV 36, Dish 36, U-Verse 36; KSAS (Fox) is Cox 4, DirecTV 24, Dish 24, U-Verse 24; KSCW is Cox 5, DirecTV 33, Dish 5, U-Verse 5; KSNW (NBC) is Cox 3, DirecTV 3, Dish 3, U-Verse 3; KWCH (CBS) is Cox 12, DirecTV 12, Dish 12, U-Verse 12; Cox 22 and 122 are available only on Cox.