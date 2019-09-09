Chicago takes 3-game slide into matchup with San Diego

Chicago Cubs (76-66, second in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (66-76, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (9-9, 3.39 ERA) Padres: Cal Quantrill (6-6, 4.57 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Padres are 33-38 on their home turf. San Diego is hitting a collective batting average of .241 this season, led by Fernando Tatis Jr. with an average of .317.

The Cubs are 29-42 in road games. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.09. Kyle Hendricks leads the team with a 3.39 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 51 extra base hits and is batting .223. Wil Myers has 14 hits and is batting .467 over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Nicholas Castellanos leads the Cubs with 76 extra base hits and has 62 RBIs. Kyle Schwarber is 9-for-30 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by four runs

Cubs: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.18 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck), Francisco Mejia: (oblique).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Craig Kimbrel: (elbow), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Addison Russell: (head), Javier Baez: (thumb).