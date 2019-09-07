Bassitt fans 11, A’s hit three HRs in 10-2 win over Tigers

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. AP Photo

Chris Bassitt struck out a career-high 11 in six innings and was part of a bizarre double play to help the Oakland Athletics beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Saturday night.

Matt Chapman hit his 32nd home run, Matt Olson had four hits including his 29th homer, and Jurickson Profar hit his 20th for Oakland, which remained one game behind Tampa Bay for the top AL wild card. The A's moved 1½ games ahead of Cleveland for the second spot.

Pitching on eight days rest, Bassitt (10-5) allowed two runs and eight hits and didn't walk a batter for the fifth time this season. He was pitching two days after the birth of his daughter. The 11 strikeouts are the most by an A's pitcher this season.

After giving up hits to two of Detroit's first three batters, Bassitt induced a strange double play.

Christin Stewart hit a high pop-up into foul territory that A's third baseman Matt Chapman chased before the ball came back fair and dropped on the infield dirt. Shortstop Marcus Semien grabbed the ball and threw to Bassitt who alertly covered third for the force out. The pitcher then threw to second to get Miguel Cabrera, who had stopped running while the ball was in the air.

Harold Castro matched his career high with four hits and had two RBIs for Detroit. The Tigers struck out 19 times.

One day after blowing a four-run lead in a 5-4 loss that snapped a 16-game winning streak against the Tigers, the A's fell behind 2-0 then rallied against Jordan Zimmermann (1-10).

Profar homered off Zimmermann in the second, becoming the sixth A's player this season with at least 20 home runs — a franchise record.

Olson singled leading off the fourth to spark a four-run inning then hit a solo home run to right off Zimmermann in the fifth. Oakland's Gold Glove first baseman added a two-run single off Matt Hall in the sixth to make it 9-2.

Chapman homered in the eighth.

Zimmermann allowed six runs on seven hits in five innings.

HOME RUN RECORD

Chapman's home run ties the A's record for third baseman set by Eric Chavez in 2001.

THREE TIMES 10

Bassitt became the third A's pitcher to win 10 or more games this season, joining Mike Fiers (14) and Brett Anderson (11). It's the first time since 2013 that Oakland has had three 10-game winners. Homer Bailey has 12 wins but only five have come since he was traded from Kansas City to the A's.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athetics: One day after coming off the injured list, Ramon Laureano was forced out of the game with a right leg cramp after doubling leading off the sixth. Laureano missed more than a month with a right lower leg stress reaction. . Yusmeiro Petit has rejoined the team after missing the past few days following the death of his father. A moment of silence was held in honor of Petit's father before the game.

UP NEXT

Oakland's Sean Manaea (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start of the season against Detroit's Daniel Norris (3-11, 4.76) on Sunday in a matchup of lefties. Manaea missed the first five months of the season recovering from shoulder surgery, then threw five scoreless innings against the Yankees in his 2019 debut. Norris lost to the A's in May and is winless in two career starts against Oakland.