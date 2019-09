Sports Wichita Sports On the Air for September 8-9

Sunday’s TV / radio

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

FIVB World Tour: finals, 10 p.m., NBCSN (taped)

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Women: Princeton at Wake Forest, 10 a.m., ACC

Women: Pennsylvania at North Carolina, noon, ACC

COLLEGE SOCCER

Women: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas, 5 p.m., Longhorn Network

Men: New Hampshire at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ACC

Women: Oklahoma at Arizona State, 7 p.m., PAC-12

CYCLING

Vuelta a Espaa: stage 15, 9 a.m., Olympic Channel; midnight (Monday), NBCSN (taped)

GOLF

European Tour: Porsche European Open, final round, 5;30 a.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park Lives, noon, FS2

MLB

Kansas City at Miami, noon, FSKC

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, noon, TBS

Detroit at Oakland, 3 p.m., MLB

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7 p.m., ESPN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula One: Italian Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN2

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Brickyard 400, qualifying, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Brickyard 400, 1 p.m., NBC

NFL

Kansas City at Jacksonville, noon, CBS

Washington at Philadelphia, noon, FOX

LA Rams at Carolina, noon, 1410-AM, 93.9-FM

Indianapolis at LA Chargers, 3 p.m., 1410-AM, 93.9-FM

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m., FOX

Pittsburgh at New England, 7:20 p.m., NBC

RUNNING

The 5th Avenue Mile: at Manhattan, 11:30 a.m., NBC

SOCCER

UEFA Euro 2020: qualifying, Norway at Sweden, 1:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

TENNIS

U.S. Open: women’s doubles championship, noon, ESPN

U.S. Open: men’s championship, 3 p.m., ESPN

WNBA

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 3 p.m., ESPN2

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Texas at Stanford, 2 p.m., PAC-12

Monday’s TV highlights

CYCLING

Vuelta a Espaa: stage 16, 9 a.m., Olympic Channel

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Georgetown at UCLA, 7 p.m., PAC-12

UC Irvine at Stanford, 9 p.m., PAC-12

MLB

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., MLB

NFL

Houston at New Orleans, 6 p.m., ESPN

Denver at Oakland, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

ATP: Pro Circuit Cary, early rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS

WTA: Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, early rounds, 9:30 p.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

USA vs. Europe: day 1, 11 a.m., NBCSN

WICHITA-AREA TV SPORTS CHANNELS