Giants take on the Dodgers in division matchup

San Francisco Giants (68-73, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (92-51, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Tyler Beede (3-9, 5.61 ERA) Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 2.89 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers -249; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Los Angeles and San Francisco will play on Saturday.

The Dodgers are 42-23 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has hit 253 home runs this season, third in the majors. Cody Bellinger leads the team with 44, averaging one every 11.2 at-bats.

The Giants are 35-33 against the rest of their division. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, Kevin Pillar leads the team with a mark of .264. The Giants won the last meeting 5-4. Jeff Samardzija earned his 10th victory and Mauricio Dubon went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for San Francisco. Clayton Kershaw took his fifth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 152 hits and has 105 RBIs. Joc Pederson is 13-for-26 with four doubles, six home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Pillar leads the Giants with 58 extra base hits and is slugging .457. Brandon Belt is 8-for-32 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .270 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Giants: 3-7, .226 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Dustin May: (head), Rich Hill: (left forearm), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Max Muncy: (wrist).

Giants Injuries: Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow).