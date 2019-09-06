Slovan Bratislava vice president fined for Nazi salute

A court in Slovakia has convicted the vice president of soccer club Slovan Bratislava of racism and fined him 5,000 euros ($5,530).

According to prosecutors, Ivan Kmotrik Jr. was caught on camera in May celebrating the victory over MFK Ruzomberok in the final of the Slovak Cup with what appeared to be a Nazi salute.

A court in Banska Bystrica convicted Kmotrik of showing sympathy for a movement aimed at suppressing fundamental rights and freedoms in August but only announced the verdict this week. If Kmotrik doesn't pay he would face six months in jail.

The verdict can be appealed.

The Slovak soccer association already fined Kmotrik 10,000 euros ($11,000) last May.

Slovan has qualified for the group stage of Europa League and will face Wolverhampton Wanderers, Braga and Besiktas in Group K.