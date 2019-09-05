Jones hits walk-off single in 10th, Round Rock beats Iowa 4-3

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Taylor Jones hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Round Rock Express topped the Iowa Cubs 4-3 on Thursday.

Drew Ferguson scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a single by Jones.

Connor Myers hit an RBI single in the second inning to help give the Cubs a 3-0 lead. The Express tied it up with a run in the second and two in the seventh. In the second, Stephen Wrenn hit an RBI single, while Jamie Ritchie and Ronnie Dawson both drove in a run in the seventh.

Round Rock starter Brandon Bielak allowed three runs and eight hits over six innings. He also struck out three and walked one. Riley Ferrell (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jordan Minch (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Alex De Goti doubled and singled twice in the win.

For the Cubs, Vimael Machin homered and singled.

With the win, Round Rock improved to 13-5 against Iowa this season.