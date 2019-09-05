Strong winds overturn big rigs on I-10 in Arizona; 1 killed

Authorities say strong winds during a rainstorm blew over six big rigs in multiple wrecks on Interstate 10 in southwestern Arizona, killing one person and injuring another.

Officials said the wrecks involving tractors puling box trailers occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and that traffic soon after that was able to get around the wrecks by driving on the shoulder or an unaffected traffic lane.

The state Department of Public Safety said the wrecks occurred on both sides of the freeway about 60 miles (97 kilometers) west of Phoenix and that all affected lanes were cleared by 5 a.m. Thursday.

No identities were released.

The National Weather Service said data was not immediately available on wind strengths Wednesday evening in the area of the wrecks.