Mulrine leads Orem over Ogden 3-1

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Anthony Mulrine homered and had two hits as the Orem Owlz defeated the Ogden Raptors 3-1 on Wednesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Owlz and a three-game winning streak for the Raptors.

Ogden started the scoring in the first inning when Andy Pages hit a solo home run.

The Owlz took the lead for good with two runs in the third inning. D'Shawn Knowles hit a solo home run en route to the one-run lead.

The Owlz tacked on another run in the fourth when Mulrine hit a solo home run.

Orem left-hander Kelvin Moncion (3-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jeronimo Castro (4-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after allowing three runs and seven hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Pages homered and singled for the Raptors.