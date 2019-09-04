$8 million diverted from Colorado military base for border

The Pentagon is diverting $8 million in construction money from Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, to help pay for fencing on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The military said Wednesday a planned space control facility at Peterson is among 127 projects that will be delayed or eliminated to shift $3.6 billion to the border barrier sought by President Donald Trump.

Peterson, in Colorado Springs, will be the initial home of the Pentagon's new Space Command, but it wasn't immediately clear whether the space control facility was part of that operation.

Peterson is already home to other units with space operations, including missile warnings.

Colorado officials are lobbying the military to make Peterson the permanent home of the Space Command.