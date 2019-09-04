Mets, streaking Ramos set for matchup against Nationals

New York Mets (70-68, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (78-59, second in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Zack Wheeler (9-7, 4.41 ERA) Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (8-6, 3.80 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -117; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York's Ramos puts 26-game hit streak on the line against Nationals.

The Nationals are 35-25 against teams from the NL East. Washington has a team on-base percentage of .338, good for first in the National League. Anthony Rendon leads the team with a mark of .410.

The Mets are 33-32 in division matchups. New York is slugging .437 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the team with a slugging percentage of .591. The Nationals won the last meeting 11-10. Javy Guerra earned his third victory and Juan Soto went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Washington. Edwin Diaz registered his seventh loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rendon leads the Nationals with 73 extra base hits and is batting .338. Soto is 18-for-41 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Alonso leads the Mets with 73 extra base hits and has 104 RBIs. Wilson Ramos has 16 hits and is batting .485 over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 8-2, .287 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Mets: 3-7, .266 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by five runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Adam Eaton: (knee).

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Jed Lowrie: (knee).