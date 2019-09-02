Merrell’s single leads NW Arkansas to 2-0 win over Frisco

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Kevin Merrell hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to a 2-0 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Monday.

The single by Merrell scored Angelo Castellano and Freddy Fermin and provided all the offense for NW Arkansas.

Grant Gavin (6-4) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Blake Bass (8-5) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Michael De Leon singled four times for the RoughRiders. Frisco was blanked for the 13th time this season, while the NW Arkansas staff recorded its sixth shutout of the year.