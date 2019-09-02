Davidson, Agustin lead the way for Potomac

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Austin Davidson doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Potomac Nationals beat the Frederick Keys 11-2 on Monday.

Telmito Agustin doubled and singled twice with two runs for Potomac.

Up 2-0 in the third, Potomac added to its lead when KJ Harrison hit a three-run home run.

The Nationals later scored in three additional innings to put the game away, including three runs in the seventh.

Potomac right-hander Francys Peguero (1-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ofelky Peralta (3-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and four hits over three innings.

Robbie Thorburn homered and singled for the Keys.

Potomac improved to 15-8 against Frederick this season.