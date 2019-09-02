Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Lecce at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. AP Photo

Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku wants soccer authorities to do more to combat racism.

Lukaku glared at fans in Cagliari after they directed monkey chants at him following a penalty kick, which gave Inter a 2-1 victory.

Writing on Instagram, Lukaku says he hopes "the football federations all over the world react strongly on all cases of discrimination" and adds "we've been saying it for years and still no action.. Ladies and gentlemen it's 2019 instead of going forward we're going backwards."

Everton forward Moise Kean was subject to racist abuse when he played against Cagliari for Juventus last season, as was Blaise Matuidi the year before.