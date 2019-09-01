Garza hits walk-off single in 10th, Kane County beats Burlington 3-2

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- David Garza hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Kane County Cougars defeated the Burlington Bees 3-2 on Sunday.

Tra Holmes scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Bees tied the game 2-2 in the top of the ninth when Johan Sala hit a two-run double.

Reliever Kai-Wei Lin (5-3) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit to pick up the win. He also struck out one and walked two. Greg Veliz (2-2) allowed one run and got one out in the Midwest League game.