Lopes’ homer leads Nashville to 7-3 win over San Antonio

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Christian Lopes hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Nashville Sounds to a 7-3 win over the San Antonio Missions on Sunday.

The home run by Lopes capped a four-run inning and gave the Sounds a 6-3 lead after Kevin Mendoza hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Sounds tacked on another run in the eighth when Lopes hit an RBI double, bringing home Zack Granite.

Nashville right-hander Tim Dillard (9-9) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Bubba Derby (7-8) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over four innings.

Nate Orf reached base four times for the Missions. Corey Ray homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.