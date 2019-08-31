Grullon hits two homers as Lehigh Valley tops Pawtucket 7-2

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Deivy Grullon hit a pair of homers, leading the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to a 7-2 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox on Saturday.

Ali Castillo and Maikel Franco also homered for the IronPigs.

The home runs by Grullon, both solo shots, came in the seventh off Kevin Lenik and in the ninth off Jenrry Mejia.

Tyler Gilbert (2-4) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Pawtucket starter Kyle Hart (9-7) took the loss in the International League game.