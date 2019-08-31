Jaguars LB Jack to sign 4-year, $57M contract extension

A person familiar with the situation says the Jacksonville Jaguars are giving linebacker Myles Jack a four-year contract extension worth $57 million, a move that will give the team more flexibility with its franchise tag in 2020.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal has not been signed. The person says the extension includes $33 million guaranteed, including a $13 million signing bonus. His salary cap number will be about $4 million in 2019.

A second-round draft pick from UCLA in 2016, Jack was entering the final year of his rookie deal. His base salary in 2019 is $1,313,787. His new deal makes him the NFL's third-highest paid inside linebacker, behind Seattle's Bobby Wagner and the New York Jets' C.J. Mosley.

Jack has played in all 48 games over three seasons, including 42 starts, and has 221 tackles, five sacks and an interception.

Jacksonville likely would have had to choose between tagging Jack or defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.