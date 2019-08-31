“Scottish Hammer” wins Browns punting job over vet Colquitt

File-This May 2, 2019 photo shows of Jamie Gillan of the Cleveland Browns NFL football team. A Browns undrafted rookie punter, Gillan, nicknamed “The Scottish Hammer,” has beaten out veteran Britton Colquitt. Gillan won the starting job with solid performances in the past two preseason games, but it’s still surprising the Browns would take him over Colquitt, who was a Pro Bowl alternate last season and has spent nine seasons in the NFL. He won a Super Bowl ring with Denver. (AP Photo, File)

Browns undrafted rookie punter Jamie Gillan, nicknamed "The Scottish Hammer," has beaten out veteran Britton Colquitt.

Gillan won the starting job with solid performances in the past two preseason games, but it's still surprising the Browns would take him over Colquitt, who was a Pro Bowl alternate last season and has spent nine seasons in the NFL. He won a Super Bowl ring with Denver.

With his long hair and thick Scottish accent, Gillan has quickly become a fan favorite in Cleveland. He has a booming right leg and had a 74-yard punt in an exhibition game against Indianapolis.

Colquitt played three years with the Browns, and last year set a team record with 32 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Gillan has also improved on his holding skills and said Thursday night he was excited about being paired with fellow rookie kicker Austin Seibert, expected to make Cleveland's roster over incumbent Greg Joseph.