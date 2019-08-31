Man United held 1-1 by 10-man Southampton in EPL

Southampton's Jannik Vestergaard, center, scores his side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match at St Mary's, Southampton, England, Saturday Aug. 31, 2019. Mark Kerton

Manchester United will head into the international break with just one win from its opening four games in the English Premier League after being held to 1-1 at Southampton on Saturday.

Daniel James cut inside and drove a rising shot into the top corner for his third goal since an offseason arrival from second-tier Swansea, giving United a 10th-minute lead at St. Mary's Stadium.

Southampton's incessant pressure at the start of the second half resulted in an equalizer, with United goalkeeper David de Gea choosing to punch away a shot only for the ball to be delivered back into the area and headed in by Jannik Vestergaard in the 58th.

Kevin Danso was handed a second yellow card for a crude, high challenge on Scott McTominay, reducing Southampton to 10 men in the 73rd.

United couldn't put away any of its late chances, though, leaving the opening-weekend 4-0 over Chelsea as its only win so far. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team has five points, one more than Southampton.