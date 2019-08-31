Mariners take on the Rangers in division matchup

Seattle Mariners (57-79, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (66-70, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: TBD Rangers: Brock Burke (0-1, .75 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: AL West rivals Texas and Seattle will face off on Saturday.

The Rangers are 31-35 against AL West opponents. Texas has a team on-base percentage of .316, led by Shin-Soo Choo with a mark of .366.

The Mariners are 24-40 against the rest of their division. Seattle has hit 211 home runs this season, eighth in the MLB. Daniel Vogelbach leads them with 28, averaging one every 14.4 at-bats. The Rangers won the last meeting 6-3. Kolby Allard recorded his third victory and Jose Trevino went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for Texas. Marco Gonzales took his 11th loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elvis Andrus leads the Rangers with 136 hits and is batting .273. Willie Calhoun is 10-for-39 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 28 home runs and is batting .214. Omar Narvaez is 8-for-32 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .198 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by five runs

Mariners: 4-6, .215 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: (biceps), Adrian Sampson: (back), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Nomar Mazara: (oblique), Joey Gallo: (wrist).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Brandon Brennan: (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Dan Altavilla: (forearm), Austin Adams: (shoulder), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Braden Bishop: (neck), Ryon Healy: (back).