Davis hits walk-off single in 10th, Sacramento beats El Paso 2-1

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Jaylin Davis hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Sacramento River Cats defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas 2-1 on Friday.

Peter Maris scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Abiatal Avelino.

In the top of the third, El Paso took the lead on a solo home run by Rodrigo Orozco. Sacramento answered in the fourth inning when Aramis Garcia hit a solo home run.

The River Cats had five relievers combine to throw seven scoreless innings in the victory. Pat Venditte (5-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Steven Wilson (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.