January’s double leads Hillsboro to 6-0 win over Boise

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Ryan January hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Hillsboro Hops to a 6-0 win over the Boise Hawks on Friday.

The double by January scored Dominic Canzone and Liover Peguero to give the Hops a 2-0 lead.

The Hops later added two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh and eighth to finish off the shutout.

Wilfry Cruz (5-2) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Boise starter Luke Chevalier (0-5) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Hawks were held off the scoreboard for the seventh time this season, while the Hops' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.