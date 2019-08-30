Maldonado’s triple leads South Bend to 6-4 win over Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Nelson Maldonado hit a three-run triple in the seventh inning, leading the South Bend Cubs to a 6-4 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Friday.

The triple by Maldonado scored Fidel Mejia, Clayton Daniel, and Andy Weber to give the Cubs a 6-2 lead.

Fort Wayne got within two after Justin Lopez hit an RBI single in the seventh inning and Ripken Reyes hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

South Bend right-hander Cam Sanders (8-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ryan Weathers (3-7) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up three runs and 10 hits over five innings.

For the TinCaps, Tucupita Marcano doubled and singled three times, scoring two runs.