Walters leads Clinton to 6-3 win over Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Jake Walters struck out nine hitters over seven innings, leading the Clinton LumberKings over the Burlington Bees in a 6-3 win on Friday.

Walters (7-4) walked one to get the win.

Clinton got on the board first in the third inning when Jose Devers scored on an error and Will Banfield hit an RBI single.

After Clinton added two runs in the eighth, the Bees cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Johan Sala hit a two-run single and Rayneldy Rosario scored on a groundout.

The LumberKings later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Devers hit an RBI double and then scored on a pickoff attempt to secure the victory.

Robinson Pina (5-8) went four innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out seven and walked four.