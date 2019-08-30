Sundberg leads Potomac over Frederick 8-1

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Jack Sundberg hit a three-run home run and had two hits as the Potomac Nationals beat the Frederick Keys 8-1 on Friday.

Potomac started the scoring in the first inning when Aldrem Corredor hit an RBI single and Cole Freeman scored on a wild pitch.

After Potomac added a run in the third on a single by Austin Davidson, the Keys cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Chris Clare hit an RBI single, scoring Will Robertson.

The Nationals later added a run in the fifth and four in the eighth to finish off the blowout.

Potomac right-hander Jackson Tetreault (4-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter David Lebron (2-6) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up four runs and nine hits over 4 2/3 innings.