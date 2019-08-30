DC United takes on Montreal, aims to stop 3-game skid

DC United (10-10-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Montreal Impact (11-14-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: DC United aims to stop a three-game skid when it visits Montreal.

The Impact are 6-9-3 in Eastern Conference games. Montreal is 3-1-1 when it scores at least three goals.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

DC United is 6-5-8 in Eastern Conference games. Wayne Rooney is seventh in MLS play with 11 goals. DC United has 36 goals.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saphir Taider leads Montreal with nine goals. Lassi Lappalainen has four goals over the past 10 games for the Impact.

Rooney leads DC United with six assists. Lucas Rodriguez has three goals over the past 10 games for DC United.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 2-7-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

DC United: 2-6-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Victor Cabrera (injured), Ignacio Piatti (injured), Daniel Kinumbe (injured).

DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Russell Canouse (injured), Jalen Robinson (injured), Chris Durkin (injured), Oniel Fisher (injured).