Atlanta United FC brings 2-game shutout win streak into matchup with Philadelphia

Atlanta United FC (15-9-3, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (14-8-6, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC heads into a matchup with Philadelphia after recording two straight shutout wins.

The Union are 11-4-3 in Eastern Conference play. Kacper Przybylko leads the second-ranked scoring team in the league with 12 goals. Philadelphia has scored 51 goals.

Atlanta United FC is 8-5-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta United FC is first in the Eastern Conference with only 30 goals allowed.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kai Wagner leads Philadelphia with seven assists. Przybylko has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for the Union.

Josef Martinez has 22 goals and two assists for Atlanta United FC. Brandon Vazquez has two goals over the last 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Philadelphia: 5-4-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 1.7 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and six corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

Atlanta United FC: 6-3-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 1.2 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: None listed.

Atlanta United FC: Brek Shea (injured).