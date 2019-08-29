Westbrook’s homer leads Reno to 5-1 win over Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Jamie Westbrook hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the Reno Aces to a 5-1 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Wednesday.

The home run by Westbrook came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Aces a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Blake Swihart hit a three-run home run.

Jon Duplantier (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Sacramento starter Justin Haley (2-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.