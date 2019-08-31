Former Ball State hoops standout now a Muncie police officer

Ty'Ronda Benning learned the value of teamwork on the basketball court.

After her years as a standout hoops player - first at Southside High School and later at Ball State University - Benning today utilizes some of the same skills on the streets of Muncie as a city police officer.

"I feel I'm better in a team setting or atmosphere," said Benning, now in her second year on patrol in her hometown.

She didn't go directly from Worthen Arena - where she played her junior and senior seasons for the BSU women's basketball team - to the Muncie Police Department.

Benning, now 31, joined the police department at a somewhat advanced age when compared to other MPD rookies.

In the years between her last game at BSU, in 2011, and her police work, Benning for a time played for a semi-pro basketball team in Indianapolis, and considered opportunities to play professionally in Europe.

"I was going to play overseas ball," she recalled, "but I decided I wanted to stay home."

After making the decision to remain in Muncie, Benning worked as "a personal trainer, a physical trainer and a basketball trainer."

She also did some coaching, primarily at Southside, where she ranks as one of the greatest women basketball players in that facility's decades as a high school, winning state All-Star recognition after a senior season that saw her average 25.8 points per game.

Eventually she began considering a career in police work.

"I had a few friends who were police officers before I came on," she said.

Benning began her law enforcement career as a reserve with the Delaware County Sheriff's Department, then made the decision she wanted to be "a full-time officer."

"I'm physical and active, and I like to help people," she said.

Police Chief Joe Winkle said he encouraged Benning to apply for a post with the MPD.

"She's got the right demeanor for the job, (and is) extremely good with kids," the chief said.

Benning acknowledged the job "is a lot harder than I thought it would be."

"People don't realize how hard it is to be a police officer, just what the job entails overall," she said. "You never know what to expect."

A city police officer's first year on the job involves intensive training and oversight from veteran members of the department.

"It's almost like you have a coach literally on your back or in your ear the entire time," she recalled.

With that period behind her, "I feel a lot more comfortable," she acknowledged.

Benning, who grew up on Muncie's south side, said since she began her duties with the MPD, local residents have treated her well and "been respectful."

"Everyone that I've come in contact with from the past, on calls or at work, it's actually been easier," she said. "Because they know me, and trust me. ... I know a lot of people, from sports, and now police work."

She's also aware that she and MPD colleague Danielle Bradford can serve as role models for local girls, especially those from the African American community.

Some girls, she said, have approached them and said, "You are like us."

"Of course they're going to gravitate to the one who's more like them," Benning said. "It's good for little girls to see (Bradford) and I, to say,'If she can do it, I can do it, too.'"

Benning said members of her family might have had safety concerns, but were "all excited for me" when she joined the MPD.

Her biggest booster is likely her six-year-old son, Steven, who thinks his mom being a police officer is "the coolest thing ever."

"It's so funny," Benning said. "The other day, he said, 'Mom, if you come across a bank robbery today, FaceTime me.'"

While her police career appears firmly place in place, basketball still plays a role in Ty'Ronda Benning's life.

She's now set to play a different role on the court, that of official, in games featuring Division 2 and 3 college teams.

A goal, she said, is to one day officiate Division 1 games, which could return her to the hardwood at Worthen Arena, albeit utilizing a whistle rather than a ball.

__

Source: The Star Press

