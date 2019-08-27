Hopkins’ single leads Billings to 3-1 win over Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- TJ Hopkins hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Billings Mustangs to a 3-1 win over the Missoula Osprey on Tuesday.

Quincy McAfee scored on the play to give the Mustangs a 2-1 lead after he reached base with a double and advanced to third on a ground out by Quin Cotton.

The Mustangs tacked on another run in the ninth when Cotton scored on an error.

McAfee doubled and singled, also stealing two bases for Billings.

Ian Koch (4-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Chris Williams (1-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.