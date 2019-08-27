Sports
Garlick hits two homers as Okla. City gets past Iowa 5-2
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Kyle Garlick hit a pair of homers, leading the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 5-2 win over the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday. The Dodgers snapped a seven-game losing streak with the victory.
Gavin Lux and Edwin Rios also homered for the Dodgers.
Garlick hit a two-run shot in the fourth inning and then hit a solo homer in the fifth, both off Matt Swarmer.
Okla. City right-hander Logan Bawcom (2-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Swarmer (9-11) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up five runs and nine hits over six innings.
For the Cubs, P.J. Higgins homered and singled, driving in two runs.
