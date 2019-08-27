Booker’s double leads Birmingham to 11-3 win over Tennessee

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Joel Booker hit a three-run double in the second inning, leading the Birmingham Barons to an 11-3 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday.

The double by Booker, part of a four-run inning, gave the Barons a 3-1 lead before Luis Gonzalez hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Barons later scored in five additional innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the fourth.

Birmingham starter Tanner Banks (4-7) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Erick Leal (3-5) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and seven hits over three innings.

Nico Hoerner doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Smokies.