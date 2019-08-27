Nunez’s double leads Kannapolis to 5-4 win over Hagerstown

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Amado Nunez hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Kannapolis Intimidators to a 5-4 win over the Hagerstown Suns on Tuesday.

The double by Nunez came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Intimidators a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Lenyn Sosa hit a two-run single.

Hagerstown cut the deficit to 5-4 when Jackson Cluff scored on an error in the eighth inning.

Starter Johan Dominguez (5-5) got the win while Alfonso Hernandez (0-2) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.

Jacob Rhinesmith homered and singled, driving home three runs for the Suns. Cluff tripled and singled, scoring two runs.

Despite the loss, Hagerstown is 6-3 against Kannapolis this season.