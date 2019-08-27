Marchan, Miller lift Clearwater over Lakeland 5-3

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Rafael Marchan doubled and singled twice as the Clearwater Threshers beat the Lakeland Flying Tigers 5-3 on Tuesday.

Luke Miller singled three times for Clearwater.

Lakeland cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fourth after John Valente hit an RBI single and Nick Ames hit a sacrifice fly.

The Threshers added to their lead in the seventh inning when Simon Muzziotti scored on a wild pitch and Raul Rivas scored on a single.

The Flying Tigers saw their comeback attempt come up short after Brock Deatherage scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning to cut the Clearwater lead to 5-3.

Clearwater right-hander Alejandro Requena (9-10) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Paul Richan (2-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing five runs and 11 hits over six innings.