Williams and Grullon homer to lead Lehigh Valley to 5-3 win over Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Nick Williams and Deivy Grullon connected on back-to-back homers in the third inning, leading the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to a 5-3 win over the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday.

Williams hit a two-run shot before Grullon hit a solo shot that gave the IronPigs a 5-2 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Syracuse cut into the lead on a solo home run by Rymer Liriano.

Grullon was a triple short of the cycle, scoring two runs for Lehigh Valley.

Nick Pivetta (5-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Syracuse starter Drew Gagnon (6-5) took the loss in the International League game.