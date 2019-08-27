Slumping Mets look to end 3-game losing streak against Cubs

Chicago Cubs (69-61, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (67-63, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Yu Darvish (4-6, 4.43 ERA) Mets: Marcus Stroman (7-11, 3.18 ERA)

LINE: Mets -110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Mets are 37-24 in home games. New York has a collective batting average of .257 this season, led by Jeff McNeil with an average of .336.

The Cubs are 25-39 on the road. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.16. Kyle Hendricks leads the team with a 3.20 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 41 home runs and is batting .265. Amed Rosario is 17-for-47 with four doubles, a triple and six RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Anthony Rizzo leads the Cubs with 82 RBIs and is batting .290. Kyle Schwarber is 6-for-34 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .287 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .214 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by four runs

Mets Injuries: Marcus Stroman: (hamstring), Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Edwin Diaz: (trapezius), Dominic Smith: (foot), Brandon Nimmo: (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (hamstring), Tomas Nido: (concussion).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Derek Holland: (wrist), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Anthony Rizzo: (back), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Willson Contreras: (hamstring).