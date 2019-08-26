Sports
Cordero’s single leads Frisco over Springfield in 10 innings
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Andretty Cordero hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Frisco RoughRiders to a 10-7 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Monday.
Frisco later added another run when Juremi Profar scored on a passed ball.
After the Cardinals scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth, Frisco tied the game 7-7 in the next half-inning when Brendon Davis hit an RBI single, bringing home Charles Leblanc.
Cordero homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple in the win. Leblanc homered and singled, scoring two runs.
Yoel Espinal (3-4) got the win in relief while Roel Ramirez (5-3) took the loss in the Texas League game.
