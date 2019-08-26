Melean’s double leads Tri-City to 4-2 win over Boise

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Kelvin Melean hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the Tri-City Dust Devils to a 4-2 win over the Boise Hawks on Sunday.

The double by Melean scored Jordy Barley and Luke Becker to give the Dust Devils a 2-1 lead.

The Hawks tied the game in the sixth inning when Trevor Boone hit a solo home run.

The Dust Devils took the lead for good in the eighth when Barley scored on a wild pitch.

Barley doubled and singled, scoring two runs for Tri-City.

Jake Sims (3-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Rayne Supple (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Joe Aeilts tripled and singled, also stealing a base for the Hawks. Robert Metz singled three times.